Advertisement

Microburst causes damage in Augusta Wednesday morning

Residents of Augusta are cleaning up after a microburst struck the town early Wednesday.
Residents of Augusta are cleaning up after a microburst struck the town early Wednesday.(KWCH 12)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents of Augusta are cleaning up after a microburst struck the town early Wednesday.

Several tree limbs were broken and fell on homes and roads, as well as trees uprooted.

Several hundred residents lost power this morning due to the storm, according to Evergy’s outage map.

“I was doing some dishes and all of the sudden I heard this horrible crash, and everything was shuttering and the dishes were clattering,” resident Joyce Daigh said. “It was raining to hard to come see what happened, but when I looked out and saw the porch damage I knew it was a tree that had come down.”

The city said crews are working to get streets cleared and power back on for those still without it.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office identify woman killed in crash near Derby
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week

Latest News

Wichita State says it will not require COVID-19 vaccines ‘at this time’
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in NE Kansas after collision with dump truck
Dodge City Police are looking for a man they believe broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy Tuesday.
Dodge City Police looking for pharmacy break-in suspect
The Golden Canyon area of Death Valley.
Kansas hiker dies within days in Death Valley National Park