Microburst causes damage in Augusta Wednesday morning

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents of Augusta are cleaning up after a microburst struck the town early Wednesday.

Several tree limbs were broken and fell on homes and roads, as well as trees uprooted.

Several hundred residents lost power this morning due to the storm, according to Evergy’s outage map.

“I was doing some dishes and all of the sudden I heard this horrible crash, and everything was shuttering and the dishes were clattering,” resident Joyce Daigh said. “It was raining to hard to come see what happened, but when I looked out and saw the porch damage I knew it was a tree that had come down.”

The city said crews are working to get streets cleared and power back on for those still without it.

Here’s a look at some of the damage in Augusta from this morning’s microburst.



Very spotty—some neighborhoods are untouched, while others have multiple limbs and power lines down. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/309BukWJ69 — Grant DeMars (@KWCHGrantD) August 25, 2021

