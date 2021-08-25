Motorcyclist killed in NE Kansas after collision with dump truck

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash with a dump truck in Leavenworth County.

The collision happened on US-24 at Stone Creek Drive.

KHP said a 2004 Yamaha FZS was eastbound US-24 when the dump truck exited a controlled construction site and made a U-turn in the intersection of Stone Creek Drive, against a red light. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the dump truck and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the intersection.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old William Guthrie, of Tonganoxie, was taken to KU Medical Center where he died from his injuries. KHP said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

