Music Theatre Wichita celebrates 50 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Music Theatre Wichita’s opening night for their 50th year is Wednesday night.

A compilation of favorite shows and songs from the past half-century will be featured.

“There’s a really great job of storytelling using live performance and also using a little bit of video to kind of move us through some of the storytelling,” Managing Director Angela Cassette said. “You really get a great picture of what the organization has done for the past 50 years.”

The performance is indoors at the Century II Convention Hall with limited capacity – the larger space allows for social distancing.

Masks are required. The show starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday night through Sunday.

