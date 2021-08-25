Advertisement

Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 50th anniversary

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo turned 50 on Wednesday.

The Sedgwick County Zoo opened its gates on August 25, 1971, after years of preparation, fundraising, and construction.

“We are so thankful for the numerous passionate guests and community partners that have helped SCZ grow into what it is today!”

Along with its own birthday, the zoo has celebrated some half-century celebrations for some of its residents, including Stephanie the elephant who turned 50 earlier this month. The zoo also has two hippopotamuses that are 49 and 50 years old.

Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

