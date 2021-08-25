Advertisement

Serena Williams pulls out of US Open, citing torn hamstring

Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles...
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Serena Williams has added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open.

She pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring. Williams announced her decision in a social media post.

She hasn’t competed since injuring her right leg during her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June.

The American joins Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in sitting out the competition in Flushing Meadows. Williams owns 23 Grand Slam titles. The American turns 40 next month.

The draw for the U.S. Open is Thursday. Play begins next Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power
Kansas International Dragway
Wichita police, Mel Hambelton announce event to help crack down on illegal racing

Latest News

Wichita State University (WSU) generic
McFarlane leaves WSU for ‘personal reasons’
Select K-State fans have a chance to check out the soon-to-be-opened Shamrock Zone this week.
Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games
Eric Wedge
Eric Wedge inks contract extension
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19