Woman killed in crash near Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman died from her injuries in a crash reported a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 79th Street South and Hillside, near Derby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s vehicle crossed the center line as she was going around a corner and collided with a second vehicle. The woman died at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.

First responders said the driver of the second vehicle was also hurt, but did not give the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.