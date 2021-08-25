Advertisement

Woman killed in crash near Derby

A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby
A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman died from her injuries in a crash reported a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 79th Street South and Hillside, near Derby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s vehicle crossed the center line as she was going around a corner and collided with a second vehicle. The woman died at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.

First responders said the driver of the second vehicle was also hurt, but did not give the extent of their injuries.

