2 KS high school soccer legends meet in pro match in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City NWSL returned home to face Racing Louisville Wednesday night. Forward Kristen Hamilton played her 100th NWSL game and scored in the 40th minute as the home side earned its second straight home win, 2-1. The game featured two legends of Kansas high school soccer.

Adrianna Franch and Katie McLure, two local stars who have shined since they were at the prep level, met on the big stage in Kansas City, Kan. Franch, a Salina South grad, plays for Kansas City. McLure, from Maize, plays for Louisville.

Franch, a star goalkeeper, is a two-time NWSL champion who was traded last week from Portland to Kansas City. McLure a Racing Louisville FC forward is Maize’s all-time leading scorer.

