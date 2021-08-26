Advertisement

Baby who survived west Wichita crash arrives home from hospital

Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a crash in west Wichita. She did not survive, but doctors were able to deliver her baby at 33 weeks.(Brandon Russell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A newborn delivered after his mother died in a west Wichita crash is finally home.

Brandon Russell shared a video on TikTok showing off Baby Mac’s first car ride home following a nearly two-month-long hospital stay.

Brandon’s wife, Samantha, died in a crash near Central and Ridge in early July. She was eight months pregnant at the time, and doctors performed a successful delivery to help bring Mac into the world.

Brandon said he was so happy to have his son home and thanked the nursing staff at Wesley Medical Center for taking care of the baby boy.

A GoFundMe set up to help the Russell family has raised nearly $120,000.

Mac got to come home today! So happy and relieved that he's finally here. Thank you Hannah Said and all the other nurses for taking care of him at Wesley. ♥️

Posted by Brandon Russell on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

