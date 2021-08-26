Dodge City police seek to locate DV suspect, registered sex offender

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Jordan Ray Biccum.

Biccum is a suspect in an alleged aggravated battery domestic violence case that occurred on Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of East Wyatt Earp Boulevard. A 35-year-old Dodge City woman was injured during this incident, according to police.

Biccum is described as being 5′10, 240 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2020 white Dodge Ram with unknown Kansas plates. Police said he may be working in the area for a custom cutter.

Biccum has an active warrant out of Amarillo, Texas for assault, and is also a registered sex offender. Police advise that if you see Biccum, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

