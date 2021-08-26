Advertisement

Final day of dangerous heat and humidity

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says this is starting to sound like a broken record.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says this is starting to sound like a broken record.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says this is starting to sound like a broken record. A warm and muggy morning in the middle to upper 70s will eventually heat up to around 100 degrees this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Like the past few days, a strong and gusty breeze from the south will offer some relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today and outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon. If you must be outside between 2 pm and 6 pm, please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

We should see triple-digit temperatures come to an end on Friday. However, highs in the upper 90s are well above normal and the humidity will make Friday afternoon feel like 100 degrees or higher.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Sunday. Showers and storms are a safe bet along the front, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening, followed by cooler temperatures on Monday. However, highs in the lower 90s early next week keep us above average

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 94. Increasing clouds; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 91. Cooler with a sun/cloud mix.

Tue: Low 70. High: 93. Mostly sunny skies.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 95. Mostly sunny, warmer.

