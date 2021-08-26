Heat is slow to break; spotty storm chances on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a few storms may impact western Kansas the next couple of evenings ahead of a cold front that should arrive Saturday night and early Sunday.

Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and gusty winds should continue out of the south. A few storms will develop west of a Hays to Dodge City line during the early evening. Those storms will fade into the night.

Saturday looks to remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and it will remain breezy. Storm chances will increase into Saturday night for areas of northern Kansas.

On Sunday, storms will be scattered across much of the state, but northwest Kansas should remain dry. Highs will be a mix of 80s and 90s for Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks hot and mainly dry.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 95 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

