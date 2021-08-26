Advertisement

Kansas hospitals seek traveling nurses amid COVID surge

Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, S.D., a perioperative nurse (left), and Lt. Cmdr....
Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, S.D., a perioperative nurse (left), and Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Kuczka, from Kansas City, Mo., examine a high-efficiency particulate air filter before a surgery in one of 12 operating rooms aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg) (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January.

The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. The Kansas City Star reports that advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri top $5,600 a week.

The Kansas Hospital Association has floated several options to address demand, including additional funding to offset the cost to retain and recruit staff.

The director of the Kansas State Nurses Association said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job. 

Kan. restaurants linked to federal probe involving undocumented workers

