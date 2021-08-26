Kansas hospitals seek traveling nurses amid COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January.

The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. The Kansas City Star reports that advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri top $5,600 a week.

The Kansas Hospital Association has floated several options to address demand, including additional funding to offset the cost to retain and recruit staff.

The director of the Kansas State Nurses Association said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job.

