Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Kan. restaurants linked to federal probe involving undocumented workers

Latest News

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
Kan. delegation calls for action, accountability after deadly attacks on Kabul airport
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?
Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine