West Nile Virus case located in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in Kansas by the Center for Disease Control.

The case was located in Saline County.

This comes after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a report saying that the entire state was at moderate to high risk of West Nile.

To protect yourself, KDHE recommends wearing long sleeves and pants when weather permits, using mosquito netting, and dumping water twice daily.

They also recommend that people over the age of 50 or those who are immunocompromised to avoid time outdoors during peak mosquito hours - from dusk to dawn.

