West Nile Virus case located in Saline County

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in Kansas by the Center for Disease Control.

The case was located in Saline County.

This comes after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a report saying that the entire state was at moderate to high risk of West Nile.

To protect yourself, KDHE recommends wearing long sleeves and pants when weather permits, using mosquito netting, and dumping water twice daily.

They also recommend that people over the age of 50 or those who are immunocompromised to avoid time outdoors during peak mosquito hours - from dusk to dawn.

