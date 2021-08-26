Wichita lawyer, local group among those working to help Afghan allies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. effort to evacuate thousands from Afghanistan continues as American forces near an end-of-the-month deadline to pull out. It has some in Wichita desperately working to help Afghan allies escape that country, while others are preparing for arrivals.

James Thompson, a Wichita lawyer and veteran said it’s about commitment to Afghans who supported U.S. forces and saving their lives. He said with the rapidly-deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan, it’s complicating the effort to get two families the visas they need in just a few days. It’s a process that usually takes several months to a year.

“It’s pretty dire at this point, Thompson said.

He said it’s “morally incumbent” upon Americans “to help those who helped us.”

In Wichita, Thompson is working to make that happen after a fellow veteran and National Guard member reached out. Thompson said members of the families they’re trying to help served as U.S. interpreters. He’s spoken with one of them who is constantly on the move.

“One step ahead of the Taliban, but not very far ahead,” Thompson said. “They stayed with a cousin night before last and they left and the Taliban showed up and executed his cousin.”

Thompson said what he is trying to secure are special immigration visas. That has him reaching out to his contacts in Congress where he’s finding some help.

“People are responding and we’re making progress as far as getting a hold of people,” he said. “Whether or not we’ll be timely enough, I don’t know. We can only pray.”

Elsewhere in Wichita, the local International Rescue Committee is waiting for Afghan refugees to arrive.

“I expect to see them very soon actually,” International Rescue Committee Wichita Executive Director Michele Green said.

Green said the International Rescue Committee, or IRC, steps in after refugees are processed by the government and move on to the place they choose to live, often where they have family ties or friends.

Green said she has heard from Afghans who the IRC previously helped that 16 Afghan families are planning to settle in Wichita after processing.

“We are expecting those 16, but in addition to that, I think we’ll see quite a few more as the processing goes,” she said.

Green said the IRC also helps with housing and offers educational and employment programs along with other services to ease the transition.

“We have seen an outpouring of support from the community, and Wichita is a very welcoming place historically and it’s no different right now,” she said.

