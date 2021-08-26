Wichita Police looking for black SUV following fatal hit-and-run Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcycle Wednesday night.

Police said a 37-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a black-in-color SUV at the intersection of 47th Street South and Hydraulic.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on 47th Street when it turned north onto Hydraulic and struck the motorcyclist. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene. Police said the SUV could have damage to the front right corner.

Those with information are asked to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, See Something Say Something at 316 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

