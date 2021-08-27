Advertisement

125 immigrants become U.S. citizens in ceremony at Wichita State

More than 100 people swear in during an Aug. 27 ceremony in Wichita to become new U.S. citizens.
More than 100 people swear in during an Aug. 27 ceremony in Wichita to become new U.S. citizens.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States, the state of Kansas and the city of Wichita welcomed more than 100 new U.S. citizens with the latest group going through the naturalization process Friday morning at Wichita State University’s Hughes Metroplex.

The group included people from 35 countries. Among them is a family from Afghanistan and a woman from Pakistan. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas welcomed the 125 new citizens at Friday morning’s ceremony.

The new citizens live across Kansas, including in the cities of Wichita and Dodge City.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita music promoter and bar owner Kenny Ballinger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Wichita promoter, bar owner killed in south Wichita hit-and-run
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Officials are responding to an industrial accident at the Coleman plant in north Wichita.
500 lb tool falls on worker at Coleman plant
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed

Latest News

Don's Place in Protection, Kan. is featured in world-renowned author Stephen King's newest book.
Stephen King mentions Protection, Kan., town businesses in new book
A Sedgwick County District judge sentenced 24-year-old Tyler Dudley, of Wichita, to life in...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Moran offers evacuation assistance to Kansans in Afghanistan
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on...
Over 100 arrested, 47 rescued during inter-state human trafficking bust