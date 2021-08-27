Advertisement

1st Honor Flight since beginning of pandemic returns to Wichita

Kansas Honor Flight
Kansas Honor Flight(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first honor flight of this year will arrive back at Dwight Eisenhower National Airport Friday.

Kansas honor flights resumed this week after a one-year suspension due to COVID-19.

Two World War II veterans, eight Korean War veterans, and 22 Vietnam veterans took off for Washington D.C. on Wednesday and they are expected to arrive in Wichita Friday afternoon.

Their flight arrives at 1:20 p.m.

