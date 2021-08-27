All Wellington schools temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington school district said it’s temporarily closing all of its schools on Friday, Aug. 27 with plans to reopen on Sept. 7. This is due to the Sumner County Health Department deeming three of the district’s six buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools, the district said.

The school closures include the suspension of sports practices and “other school related events.”

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and provide regular updates via the USD 353 website, email, and text alerts,” Wellington School District Superintendent Adam Hatfield said in a letter to parents/guardians in the district. “We thank you, as always, for your patience and understanding while we continue to navigate this pandemic. We understand the frustrations and that this situation is not ideal, but the health and safety of our students and staff and community is our top priority.”

