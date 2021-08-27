Advertisement

All Wellington schools temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington school district said it’s temporarily closing all of its schools on Friday, Aug. 27 with plans to reopen on Sept. 7. This is due to the Sumner County Health Department deeming three of the district’s six buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools, the district said.

The school closures include the suspension of sports practices and “other school related events.”

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and provide regular updates via the USD 353 website, email, and text alerts,” Wellington School District Superintendent Adam Hatfield said in a letter to parents/guardians in the district. “We thank you, as always, for your patience and understanding while we continue to navigate this pandemic. We understand the frustrations and that this situation is not ideal, but the health and safety of our students and staff and community is our top priority.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Kan. restaurants linked to federal probe involving undocumented workers
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Generic image of police line
Police investigating after man found dead in S. Wichita
Twenty-seven-year-old Jose Guadalupe Villegas was arrested for second-degree murder connected...
KBI arrests inmate for murder in death of another at Barton County Jail
Wichita students in masks
COVID-19 spread in Wichita schools encouraged some students to get vaccine
Wichita area woman soon expected to give birth discusses experience being hospitalized with...
Pregnant Wichita area woman discusses experience after being hospitalized with COVID-19