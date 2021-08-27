Community fundraiser organized to help Goddard girl hospitalized since June accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than two months after being severely burned in an accident, community members are stepping up with a fundraising effort to help a Goddard girl who’s continuing her recovery in the hospital.

Eleven-year-old Priscilla Fowler was severely hurt in a June accident that left burns to more than 70 percent of her body. She’s been in the hospital since June 13. More than 70 days in the hospital and eight surgeries later, Fowler’s parents are in awe at her recovery.

“I look back at the pictures and I’m amazed at the progress. And it’s just crazy to see and think that she went through that, how well she’s handling it, because most days she’s happy” Priscilla’s mother, Danielle NeSmith said.

Priscilla’s father, Mike Fowler, said “every day is a different struggle,” for the girl who suffered burns from her neck, down her body.

Seventy-six days into it, things are getting better,” he said. “And it’s still had to see her laying there.”

A recent improvement came with Priscilla’s parents finally hearing their daughter speak.

“She said, ‘I love you,’” NeSmith said. “Her voice is real dainty right now cause it hasn’t been used for so long and it just makes your heart melt.”

The community has taken notice. A stranger who organizes fundraisers for veterans decided to organize a cornhole tournament to help Priscilla in her recovery. The stranger, Ryan Mitchell said familiarity with Priscilla’s stepfather led to him hearing her story and wanting to help.

“When I heard that there was this precious little 11-year-old girl that was burned, all questions left my mind and it was just a matter of, ‘you gotta get in and you gotta help raise money for them’' Mitchell said.

The sixth grader continuing to heal in the hospital knows that there is a fundraiser for her this weekend. Her parents plan to share photos from the event with her.

“Anytime she has like a bad day, she can look at it and see what she’s gone through and how much support she has and know that the community is there,” said NeSmith.

The cornhole tournament benefiting Priscilla Fowler, begins at 1 p.m. with games starting at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at Madrocks Sports Bar and Grill in Derby.

You can participate with a $20 donation. Organizers say it’s a family-friendly day that will also have face painting and other activities including a silent auction.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the recovering 11-year-old.

For a link to the GoFundMe fundraiser, click here.

STORIES OF THE WEEK 📺 including this story with the parents of an 11-year-old girl severely burned during an accident in... Posted by Lily Wu on Friday, August 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.