Dashboard tracks vaccination data of KS nursing home employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday, Aug. 27, announced a collaborative effort that makes it easier for Kansans to follow vaccination rates among healthcare workers at long-term care facilities in the state. The governor announced that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) collaborated to create an online dashboard “that makes it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities in anticipation of the federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes.”

A news release from KDADS said the state’s new dashboard “extrapolates data specific to Kansas from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 Long Term Care Facility Module and provides a view of the healthcare personnel vaccination rates for Kansas’s federally licensed LTCFs.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are developing the anticipated federal requirement and Kansas’ dashboard includes the most recent healthcare personnel vaccination rate data from CMS.

“The importance of vaccinations for individuals who work with the older population so profoundly impacted by COVID-19 can’t be overstated as the decision to get vaccinated can not only protect their health, but the health of their colleagues, patients and their families, and the communities they serve,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “The dashboard provides Kansas an important local tool to share CMS vaccination data among healthcare workers in this setting with the public.”

The most recent healthcare personnel vaccination rate data, updated Thursday, shows that per facility in Kansas, 86.7 percent of current residents and 58.1 percent of current staff have completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We know that vaccinations are the most effective way to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19,” said Lee Norman, M.D., KDHE Secretary. “This dashboard helps to highlight CMS facilities in the state as they work to vaccinate their employees to protect the important population they serve.”

