DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A student of Dodge City High School was arrested early Friday for making threats to the school.

Dodge City Police said they believe there are no additional threats, but there is an additional officer at the school.

No one was injured.

The case will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

