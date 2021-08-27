Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita music promoter and bar owner Kenny Ballinger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Wichita promoter, bar owner killed in south Wichita hit-and-run
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Officials are responding to an industrial accident at the Coleman plant in north Wichita.
500 lb tool falls on worker at Coleman plant
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed

Latest News

11-year-old Priscilla Fowler, of Goddard is continuing her recovery in the hospital after an...
Community fundraiser organized to help Goddard girl hospitalized since June accident
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Prayers for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are offered by Ira Acree of...
Prayer vigil held for Jesse Jackson, wife