KBI arrests inmate for murder in death of another at Barton County Jail

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Great Bend man for killing another man while he was serving a sentence at the Barton County Jail. The KBI on Thursday, Aug. 26, arrested 27-year-old Jose Guadalupe Villegas for second-degree murder in the July death of 46-year-old Scott E. Deines, of Great Bend.

The KBI said it arrested Villegas while he was already in custody.

“The investigation revealed that Villegas injured Deines during a physical altercation at the jail on July 22,” the KBI said. “On Sunday, July 25, just before 11 a.m., detention officers found Deines unresponsive in his cell. EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene. The autopsy report indicated that Deines died of blunt force trauma to his head.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.