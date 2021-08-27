Advertisement

Moran offers evacuation assistance to Kansans in Afghanistan

US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in Afghanistan. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is offering assistance to Kansans seeking evacuation assistance from Afghanistan for themselves, loved ones or colleagues.

“Our country’s priority must be repatriating Americans and evacuating those who served alongside our troops from Afghanistan as the situation in Kabul and across the country continues to deteriorate,” said Sen. Moran. “My staff and I have been providing information to the State Department in the effort to evacuate U.S. citizens, allies and those at risk of persecution. If you still know someone who is needing repatriation or evacuation assistance from Afghanistan, please contact my office immediately.”

To request assistance, contact Sen. Moran’s office at casework@moran.senate.gov or by calling 202-224-6521. The U.S. Department of State has also launched a Kabul Repatriation Assistance form here for U.S. citizens.

The United States continues to press forward with evacuations despite a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members and warnings of more possible attacks Friday.

