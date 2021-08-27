Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured after pursuit in SE Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he lost control of his motorcycle while trying to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A trooper who was pursuing the man in the area of Pawnee and Woodlawn had lost sight of the motorcycle and said they were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.

According to a crash log, the rider couldn’t negotiate the curve west of Woodlawn and crashed.

The log had also noted the rider was not wearing a helmet.

