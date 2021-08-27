Advertisement

Police investigating after man found dead in S. Wichita

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms an investigation is underway after a man’s body was found Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26, in the 900 block of South Emporia. Someone called 911 to report the body at the scene in which police report finding a man dead.

Police said the body is that of a man in his 30s, but did not disclose further information as the WPD is investigating the circumstances of his death. Police said the investigation involves work from a coroner that will determine how the man died.

Eyewitness News will update this story once the investigation leads to further information we can confirm with police.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Kan. restaurants linked to federal probe involving undocumented workers
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Twenty-seven-year-old Jose Guadalupe Villegas was arrested for second-degree murder connected...
KBI arrests inmate for murder in death of another at Barton County Jail
Wichita students in masks
COVID-19 spread in Wichita schools encouraged some students to get vaccine
Wichita area woman soon expected to give birth discusses experience being hospitalized with...
Pregnant Wichita area woman discusses experience after being hospitalized with COVID-19
VA Antibody Treatment
Dole VA encourages monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID patients