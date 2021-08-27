Police investigating after man found dead in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms an investigation is underway after a man’s body was found Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26, in the 900 block of South Emporia. Someone called 911 to report the body at the scene in which police report finding a man dead.

Police said the body is that of a man in his 30s, but did not disclose further information as the WPD is investigating the circumstances of his death. Police said the investigation involves work from a coroner that will determine how the man died.

Eyewitness News will update this story once the investigation leads to further information we can confirm with police.

