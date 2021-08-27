Advertisement

Scattered storms; some heat relief

Best chances will come Saturday night and Sunday
Weekend storms arrive Saturday night and Sunday
Weekend storms arrive Saturday night and Sunday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says an end to the latest heat wave is on the way with a cold front that will bring storms and a little less heat to the area.

Another hot day is expected Saturday with morning lows in the 70s and highs reaching the mid 90s. Gusty winds will remain out of the south. We should expect some scattered storms for western Kansas by the evening hours, with even more rain developing in the overnight hours in Nebraska and drifting into northern Kansas.

We should expect more scattered storms Sunday, which will help to lower temperatures. Highs will be near 90.

Dry and hotter weather is return to Kansas next week. Look for mid 90s to return by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Sun: High: 92 Becoming mostly cloudy; slight chance for storms.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 74 Sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

