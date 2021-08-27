Advertisement

Stephen King mentions Protection, Kan., town businesses in new book

Don's Place in Protection, Kan. is featured in world-renowned author Stephen King's newest book.
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Kansas town of Protection, about 140 miles southwest of Wichita in Comanche County, is excited about world-renowned author Stephen King’s newest book. In it, King mentions Protection’s motel and the town’s popular restaurant, Don’s Place, where two of his characters visited.

Don’s Place has been serving homecooked meals since 1973.

“Those of us that live here look at Don’s Place as kind of the glue that holds the town together,” Protection resident Dave Webb said.

Seeing Don’s Place featured in King’s latest novel, Billy Summers, shocked the restaurant’s owner, Don Dellinger.

“I got a phone call from a friend here in town who had a friend back in the Connecticut area. She was reading the book and came across that in the book and she thought, ‘oh, cool,’” Dellinger said. “So she called that person and they called us. So we thought, ‘oh, that is kind of cool.’” Like, how did he know that Don’s Place was even here.”

Dellinger has a message for King.

“I like the book. (I) got to that part and thought, ‘I do serve more than hamburgers and corndogs, though,’” he said.

To Dellinger’s knowledge, King has never stepped foot into his restaurant. He’s hoping that will change.

“Everything would be on the house if he came here,” Dellinger said.

Billy Summers also mentions the Protection Motel. Owner Sharon Staggs said if King visits, he’ll get a surprise.

“If Stephen King would come to this motel, he would stay in his own room, room 15,” she said.

the room is now called “The Stephen King Room” and features books written by the author.

“That was shocking, we could have fell over,” Staggs said of learning that the motel was featured in King’s new book. “We thought, ‘did he come and stay here, or did one one of his people he writes about maybe stay here one time or another?’ We didn’t know. We were shocked.”

The town of Protection wants King to know, he’s welcome any time.

