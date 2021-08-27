Advertisement

Temps trend down a tad today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our triple-digit days are done for now (more on that later).
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our triple-digit days are done for now (more on that later). However, highs in the upper 90s this afternoon will feel like 100-103 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Even though we are not under a heat advisory today, outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon. If you must be outside between 2 pm and 6 pm, please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Saturday promises to be even ‘cooler’ though highs in the middle 90s keep us 5-10 degrees above average for late August.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Sunday. Showers and storms are a safe bet along the front, mainly late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, followed by cooler temperatures on Monday. However, the front is expected to stall out/wash out meaning the higher heat and humidity will quickly come back to Kansas next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 94. Increasing clouds; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: 71. High: 93. Sun and cloud mix.

Tue: Low 70. High: 94. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

