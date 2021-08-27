Advertisement

Wichita man arrested for ‘window peeping’

Wichita police arrested Richard Hearn, 63, on August 26, 2021, after lewd and lascivious...
Wichita police arrested Richard Hearn, 63, on August 26, 2021, after lewd and lascivious behavior and trespassing.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 63-year-old man for window peeping, among other charges, on Thursday.

The police department said WPD Domestic Violence/Sex Crimes detectives were following up on a report about a man exposing himself and conducting lewd activities near patrons of a business in the area of Harry and Webb on July 30.

The Domestic Intervention and Violence Reduction Team (DIVRT) arrested the man, identified as Richard Hearn. Their investigation revealed an additional crime of a sexual nature that had previously occurred.

Hearn was booked into the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility for lewd and lascivious behavior and trespassing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita music promoter and bar owner Kenny Ballinger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Wichita promoter, bar owner killed in south Wichita hit-and-run
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Officials are responding to an industrial accident at the Coleman plant in north Wichita.
500 lb tool falls on worker at Coleman plant
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed

Latest News

Priscilla Fowler
Goddard girl continues recovery after being severely burned
Kansas Honor Flight
Kansas Honor Flight returns to Wichita
KHP Kansas Highway Patrol cruiser
Kansas Highway Patrol, MADD partner for Saturation Saturday
Wellington High School
Wellington Public Schools closes all schools due to COVID-19