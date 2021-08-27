Wichita man arrested for ‘window peeping’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 63-year-old man for window peeping, among other charges, on Thursday.

The police department said WPD Domestic Violence/Sex Crimes detectives were following up on a report about a man exposing himself and conducting lewd activities near patrons of a business in the area of Harry and Webb on July 30.

The Domestic Intervention and Violence Reduction Team (DIVRT) arrested the man, identified as Richard Hearn. Their investigation revealed an additional crime of a sexual nature that had previously occurred.

Hearn was booked into the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility for lewd and lascivious behavior and trespassing.

