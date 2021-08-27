Wind Surge to honor Lou Schwechheimer Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will host a Celebration of Life in conjunction with their home game against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, August 27th, to honor late Managing General Partner Lou Schwechheimer, who passed away a year ago from complications of Covid-19.

“Lou was so proud of what the organization was building in Wichita,” said Jane Schwechheimer, Lou’s wife and majority General Partner of the Wind Surge. “He loved the passion of this community and was so embraced by the people here. It is very fitting to celebrate his life this way, with a baseball game at Riverfront Stadium.”

Schwechheimer, a 40-year veteran of Minor League Baseball was the visionary for the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium, and the catalyst behind the team’s move from New Orleans to Wichita. Known for his enthusiasm and kindness, Lou loved minor league baseball and found joy in bringing the baseball experience to communities.

Prior to and during the game on the 27th, Wind Surge fans will have an opportunity to hear from Lou’s colleagues, family and local dignitaries to learn more about Lou’s life and the impact he had on others. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, with presentations beginning at 6:15. The Wind Surge/Drillers game will start at 7:05pm, with celebrations of Lou throughout the game. The evening will conclude with a post-game fireworks show.

Lou’s presence can be seen throughout Riverfront Stadium, as the Wind Surge players wear a patch on their jersey to honor Lou. The patch, designed by Todd Radom, is also featured on the façade of the press box at Riverfront Stadium.

“Lou’s legacy is more than just this ballpark,” said Wind Surge Partner/CEO Jordan Kobritz. “It will continue for years in the work of the Schwechheimer Family Foundation, the community efforts of this team, and in all the people he touched and impacted throughout his 40 years in baseball. We are looking forward to sharing this celebration with the entire Wichita community.”

For those wishing to attend the game, please visit windsurge.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.