1 dead in drowning south of Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after drowning in a neighborhood just south of Valley Center. The emergency call came in about 7:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rio Vista.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the nature of the call and that one person was dead, but could not confirm an age of that person. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather information.

