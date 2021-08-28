Advertisement

1 dead in drowning south of Valley Center

1 person died in a drowning in the 2200 block of Rio Vista, just south of Valley Center.
1 person died in a drowning in the 2200 block of Rio Vista, just south of Valley Center.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after drowning in a neighborhood just south of Valley Center. The emergency call came in about 7:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rio Vista.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the nature of the call and that one person was dead, but could not confirm an age of that person. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita music promoter and bar owner Kenny Ballinger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Wichita promoter, bar owner killed in south Wichita hit-and-run
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Officials are responding to an industrial accident at the Coleman plant in north Wichita.
500 lb tool falls on worker at Coleman plant
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
Generic image of police line
Police investigating after man found dead in S. Wichita

Latest News

KWCH Breaking News
US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
Kansas Highway Patrol, MADD partner for Saturation Saturday
Billy Summers
Kansas town mentioned in latest Stephen King novel
Priscilla Fowler
Goddard girl continues recovery after being severely burned