Advertisement

3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita

Crash in south Wichita
Crash in south Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase between the Sedgwick County sheriff’s and an unidentified man ended in a crash injuring three people near Pawnee and Seneca.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says around noon, a deputy received an alert of a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The deputy found the car, but the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.

The suspect then ran a stop sign near Irving and Meridian and ran into another vehicle causing the suspect vehicle to flip and hit a house in the area. Deputies say the car caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is a 50-year-old male. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries while the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was a female in her 20′s and obtained severe injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and the house has substantial damage from the crash, but no one inside the home was injured. The deputy involved in the chase was not injured, and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

We have a crew at the scene and will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person died in a drowning in the 2200 block of Rio Vista, just south of Valley Center.
Boy dies in drowning south of Valley Center
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
Don's Place in Protection, Kan. is featured in world-renowned author Stephen King's newest book.
Stephen King mentions W. Kansas towns, businesses in new book
Wichita music promoter and bar owner Kenny Ballinger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Wichita promoter, bar owner killed in south Wichita hit-and-run
11-year-old Priscilla Fowler, of Goddard is continuing her recovery in the hospital after an...
Community fundraiser organized to help Goddard girl hospitalized since June accident

Latest News

Wind Surge honor late owner
Wind Surge players and fans honor Lou Schwechheimer
Lakin community garden
Town of Lakin turning old tennis court into community garden
Lakin High School students are among community members working to convert an old tennis court...
Town of Lakin turning old tennis court into community garden
1 person died in a drowning in the 2200 block of Rio Vista, just south of Valley Center.
Boy dies in drowning south of Valley Center