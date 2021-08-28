3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase between the Sedgwick County sheriff’s and an unidentified man ended in a crash injuring three people near Pawnee and Seneca.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says around noon, a deputy received an alert of a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The deputy found the car, but the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.

The suspect then ran a stop sign near Irving and Meridian and ran into another vehicle causing the suspect vehicle to flip and hit a house in the area. Deputies say the car caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is a 50-year-old male. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries while the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was a female in her 20′s and obtained severe injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and the house has substantial damage from the crash, but no one inside the home was injured. The deputy involved in the chase was not injured, and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

We have a crew at the scene and will update you when we learn more.

