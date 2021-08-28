Advertisement

Hot today - some heat relief tomorrow

Breezy and hot today, "cooler" Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and gusty south winds today will keep it hot and humid, however a cold front moves into Kansas tomorrow bring the promise of heat relief to parts of the state.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s today with sunshine and high clouds, ahead of an approaching cold front over Nebraska. Isolated storms are possible this evening over far northwest Kansas with scattered storms developing over north-central and southwest parts of the state after midnight. Severe weather is not expected tonight or Sunday as more scattered storms are in the forecast. Storms will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds. Highs tomorrow will range from the 80s across northern Kansas to the low 90s in the south.

Monday should stay near normal statewide with highs in the low 90s, however the heat will quickly return through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday through Friday will reach the middle and upper 90s with heat indices between 100 and 105 possible. Next chance of showers and storms comes towards the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, with a possible cool-down for Labor Day (80s).

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and a chance of late day storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 91 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 71 Sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 71 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 74 Partly cloudy, chance of storms.

