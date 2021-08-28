Kansas Highway Patrol, MADD partner for Saturation Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol more than 42,000 people nationwide were killed last year in traffic accidents with drunk drivers playing a large part in that number.

On Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol is partnering with anti-drunk-drivng group Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), for its third annual Saturation Saturday.

The goal is to bring awareness to impaired driving by setting up DUI check lanes across the state for 24 hours.

“Our goal is to eventually get to a future with no more victims,” said Lori Marshall with the Kansas office of MADD.

“We want people to be smart about their decisions. If they going to go out and use alcohol that they have a sober driver or use a ride share service, that they don’t make those poor decisions that lead to those serious injuries or fatal crashes,” said KHP Technical Trooper Sean Hankins, who is also a member of the Drug and Alcohol Unit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working with the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department looking for impaired drivers in Sedgwick County.

