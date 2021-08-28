Reno County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Sheriff’s Office located a body of a male in his 50′s who died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Early Friday evening, Reno county sheriff’s deputy got a call to Palamino Trail for a missing person. Sheriffs searched the missing man’s property and located a body this morning believed to be the missing man.
Authorities have a suspect of interest and are currently trying to locate them. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide.
