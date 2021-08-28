Reno County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Sheriff’s Office located a body of a male in his 50′s who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Early Friday evening, Reno county sheriff’s deputy got a call to Palamino Trail for a missing person. Sheriffs searched the missing man’s property and located a body this morning believed to be the missing man.

Authorities have a suspect of interest and are currently trying to locate them. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you when we have more information.

