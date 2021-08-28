Advertisement

Scattered storms, some heat relief Sunday

A cold front brings some changes to Kansas
Future Track at 10 AM Sunday, showing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Future Track at 10 AM Sunday, showing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says a cold front will move into Kansas Sunday, bringing scattered storms and a bit of heat relief.

Showers and storms will begin to develop late overnight in northern Kansas with activity continuing to move south into early Sunday morning. The threat of severe weather is low with any storms that develop.

Rain and storms will be ongoing Sunday morning over northern and central Kansas with activity moving into southern Kansas as the day progresses. Storms will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain, but the chance will continue at any point during the day.

High temperatures Sunday will be much cooler over northern Kansas behind the front with low to mid 80s. Southern Kansas will still be warm with upper 80s to lower 90s.

Any storms will begin to fade after sunset, leaving us with a stretch of dry weather into the upcoming workweek as a dry and hot pattern returns. Expect highs back in the mid to upper 90s from Tuesday through Friday with low rain chances for most of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered storms. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70

Mon: High: 91 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 70 Sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 69 Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

