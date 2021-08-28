Advertisement

Town of Lakin turning old tennis court into community garden

Lakin High School students are among community members working to convert an old tennis court...
Lakin High School students are among community members working to convert an old tennis court into a community garden.
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the Kearny County town of Lakin, an old tennis court has had it’s last volley and is now being turned into a community garden. Putting in the work to make the beautification transition are students from Lakin High School. The work is possible from the Kearny County Wellness Coalition’s reception of a grant in 2019 to start the garden.

“We just started thinking, ‘we are an agriculture community, that’s kind of what the industry is around here, and it just really felt right to repurpose the courts in that manner,” said Kearny County Wellness Coalition Director Jenny White.

The hope is to give community members a place to grow fresh produce and also to educate students.

“It provides a lot of hands-on experience and real life-learning for them to carry on past school for them to be in this kind of class. So we’re excited about that,” said Lakin High School Agriculture Teacher Jennifer Wright.

Wright said the outdoor learning area and greenhouse will add extra opportunities for her students. Lakin High School senior Connor Hudson said he has a passion for agriculture and believes the community garden will spark an interest in fellow students.

“(It is) really big for us just because we get all of our students involved in it and you know, it’s outside and a lot of learning experiences come with it,” Hudson said.

Students and other community members are working together to have the community garden open by the end of September.

