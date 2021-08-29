1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol says around 6:30 p.m., a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound after law enforcement was called to a road rage incident south of Wichita.

When officers responded, they found two vehicles stopped on the shoulder on I-35 southbound three miles south of the Haysville interchange.

KHP says one man was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle by himself. He was taken to an aerial hospital but later died.

The other vehicle involved had two people in it. Both were not injured. Officials say all three people involved were armed.

Southbound 1-35 is closed at exit 39 as Kansas Highway Patrol investigates the shooting. Traffic is being redirected. Avoid the area if possible.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are looking into if the shooting was self-defense.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you as we learn more.

