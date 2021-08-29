Local events cover different angles on vaccination mandates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Health care workers are continuing to urge people to not only get vaccinated but wear masks. This comes as more and more employers are requiring the vaccine, but not everyone agrees with that.

Dozens of people gathered in front of city hall Saturday to protest possible vaccine and mask mandates.

Anti-vaccine mandate protester Nicki Stowe said, “A vaccination should be a choice. It shouldn’t be anything that should be forced on anyone. Nobody should be able to tell me or my child what we should put in our bodies.”

While at McAdams Park, ICT Fit and Dance for covid awareness brought in guest speakers like Dr. Regan DeHart, who urged people to bring their covid questions to their doctors instead of solely relying on the internet.

Some who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet said they are afraid of developing side effects years after getting the shot.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Shelley Jones said vaccines don’t have long-term side effects. All side effects that might be seen from the vaccine will appear within the first eight weeks to two months of getting it and said the vaccine is safe.

“There’s no significant side effects of these vaccines,” said Dr. Jones. “In fact, these vaccines have been studied more than any other vaccines. They’ve been studied more than even the treatments we have for covid.”

Dr. Jones said other rumored medications have been studied rigorously, and none have proven effective against covid.

