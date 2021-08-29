Getting hotter this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will return to Kansas for the week ahead.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the mid 60s to near 70 for most of the state. Afternoon temperatures will be hotter with more sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Isolated thunderstorms could develop over northwest Kansas Monday evening, otherwise the rest of the state will remain dry. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

The heat will intensify Tuesday through Thursday as an area of high pressure develops over Kansas. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s during this time under sunny skies.

The area of high pressure will also keep most of the state dry for the week ahead before chances for showers and storms return to northern Kansas later in the week.

Our next cold front may arrive during Labor Day weekend, possibly bringing more showers and storms, along with some heat relief. There is still high uncertainty in this part of the forecast, so check back for updates throughout the week as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Lingering showers and storms ending this evening, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70

Tue: High: 94 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 70 Sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 70 Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

