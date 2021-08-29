Scattered storms and some heat relief today

Advertisement

Scattered storms and brief heat relief- today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving cold front is moving through central and western Kansas this morning with ongoing scattered showers and storms. This system will continue to push south and then stall across the state through the afternoon. It will remain the focus of scattered storms, capable of producing torrential rains and frequent lightning. Severe storms are not expected, however brief wind gusts to near 50 mph will be possible. Near the front and to the northwest, highs will reach the 80s, while areas to the south and east will max out in the low 90s.

Scattered evening storms ending, then becoming mostly cloudy to partly cloudy through early Monday morning. There is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two on Monday, otherwise drying out with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Hot weather returns to Kansas in the week ahead with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices near 100-105. Dry weather will also persist through Thursday with storms returning to western Kansas Thursday night and Friday. Labor Day weekend looks mostly dry, however isolated to scattered storms will be possible mainly during the evening and overnight hours as another cold front moves into Kansas. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and low 90s through Labor Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 92

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69

Tue: High: 94 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 70 Sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 69 Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and hot, maybe an overnight storm.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

