Another heat wave is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the cooler temperatures from Sunday are on the way out and another heatwave is on the way in. After spending yesterday afternoon in the rain-cooled 70s and 80s, we warm into the lower 90s later today.

An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out today, especially along and east of the turnpike, but most areas will remain dry with a sun and cloud mix.

Expect a lot of sunshine and hotter temperatures this week as we welcome in the month of September. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s place us 10 degrees above average.

There are signs of a stronger cold front coming to Kansas this weekend or early next week. However, exactly when it arrives and how much temperatures will tumble is uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 95.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 96. Sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 97. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low 71. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.