Arkansas City Public Schools to hold special meeting Monday on COVID-19 protocols

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - USD 470 Ark City Public School Board shared on Facebook that they will hold a special meeting Monday night to go over COVID-19 protocols.

The school board said with the growing number of ill and quarantined students, the board will look at possible solutions for the loss of in-school learning time.

That meeting is Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Avery Family Learning Center.

