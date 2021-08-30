Arkansas City Public Schools to hold special meeting Monday on COVID-19 protocols
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - USD 470 Ark City Public School Board shared on Facebook that they will hold a special meeting Monday night to go over COVID-19 protocols.
The school board said with the growing number of ill and quarantined students, the board will look at possible solutions for the loss of in-school learning time.
That meeting is Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Avery Family Learning Center.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.