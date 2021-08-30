Brief heat wave returning to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a hotter stretch of weather is coming up for Kansas with highs climbing above normal and remaining there until the start of the holiday weekend. Chances of record highs remain low, but into early September, it will be hot.

Any isolated northwest Kansas storms will fade heading into the night. Skies will be mostly sunny for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be some of the hottest of the week when much of the state will be in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered storms return to northwest Kansas Thursday night and should start pushing farther south and east into the Labor Day weekend forecast.

Right now, best chances for storms will come Saturday night and Sunday as much of Kansas cools back to the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Wed: High: 97 Sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered storms.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

