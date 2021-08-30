Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer announced Monday he is ending his race for another term in office.

Colyer, who served as a Lt. Governor and Kansas’ 47th Governor, cited a bout with prostate cancer and wanting to focus on his medical practice as his reasons for pulling out of the race.

“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health. I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident for a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor’s race,” said Colyer.

Colyer said he would be endorsing fellow Republican and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s candidacy in the gubernatorial race.

To date, Kent McElroy is the only Republican who has officially filed with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office so far. On the Democratic side current, Gov. Laura Kelly currently faces no challengers from within her party.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.