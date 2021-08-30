Crews battling E. Wichita house fire find man dead, investigation underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after firefighters found a man dead while responding to a house fire Monday morning, Aug. 30, on East Via Road, off 127th Street East between 13th Street North and Central.

The sheriff’s office said on the call reported a little before 10 a.m., crews with the Sedgwick County Fire Department first encountered fire in the garage that they extinguished before moving into the home.

Once inside, the firefighters encountered additional fires throughout the home and while extinguishing the fires, they found a 50-year-old man. The sheriff’s office said that man was dead when crews found him. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

“The case remains active and under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Monday-afternoon news release.

