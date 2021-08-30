Advertisement

Crews battling E. Wichita house fire find man dead, investigation underway

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after firefighters found...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after firefighters found a man dead while responding to a house fire Monday morning, Aug. 30, on East Via Road, in east Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after firefighters found a man dead while responding to a house fire Monday morning, Aug. 30, on East Via Road, off 127th Street East between 13th Street North and Central.

The sheriff’s office said on the call reported a little before 10 a.m., crews with the Sedgwick County Fire Department first encountered fire in the garage that they extinguished before moving into the home.

Once inside, the firefighters encountered additional fires throughout the home and while extinguishing the fires, they found a 50-year-old man. The sheriff’s office said that man was dead when crews found him. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

“The case remains active and under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Monday-afternoon news release.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike
Person of interest in double homicide
Manhunt continues in Reno County double homicide
Crash in south Wichita
3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita
Missing 12-year-old found safe
Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death

Latest News

Priscilla Fowler
4You: Thousands raised for Goddard girl burned in accident
The Norton Police Department said Cody Hardy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 28, on four counts of...
Man arrested for child sex crimes in Norton County, held on $1 million bond
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control