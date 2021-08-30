Evergy to assist with power restoration after Hurricane Ida slams Gulf Coast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy on Monday, Aug. 30, announced its effort underway to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery. The company said the effort includes sending line crews and supporting personnel to help restore power in New Orleans.

“Hurricane Ida knocked out power along the Gulf Coast of the United States, and Evergy will send 100 Evergy distribution linemen with management and support to assist in the recovery effort,” the company said.

Evergy said it already released 400 transmission and distribution lines and 100 vegetation contractors to help restore power in the New Orleans area. Some crews departed Monday and the remainder are set to depart Tuesday morning.

