Advertisement

Evergy to assist with power restoration after Hurricane Ida slams Gulf Coast

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment plans for customers who are past due on their electrical bills.(Evergy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy on Monday, Aug. 30, announced its effort underway to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery. The company said the effort includes sending line crews and supporting personnel to help restore power in New Orleans.

“Hurricane Ida knocked out power along the Gulf Coast of the United States, and Evergy will send 100 Evergy distribution linemen with management and support to assist in the recovery effort,” the company said.

Evergy said it already released 400 transmission and distribution lines and 100 vegetation contractors to help restore power in the New Orleans area. Some crews departed Monday and the remainder are set to depart Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike
Person of interest in double homicide
Manhunt continues in Reno County double homicide
Crash in south Wichita
3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita
Missing 12-year-old found safe
Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death

Latest News

St. Catherine Hospital
Garden City woman fighting COVID-19 on transfer waiting list
Jury selection started Monday in the trial of Mario Sandoval, one of two men charged in the...
Murder trial begins for man charged in 2018 Wichita nightclub shooting
WPS starts mask mandate
Wichita Public Schools starts mask mandate
Wichita fire truck
Damaged natural gas line leads to evacuations in west Wichita