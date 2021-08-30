Grant County Sheriffs Office looking for inmate who escaped
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Grant County Sheriffs’ office is looking for 29-year-old Francisco Beltran after he escaped from the Grant County Jail Sunday.
He’s around 5′4, 135 pounds, slim build, has brown hair, and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office says he was in jail for aggravated burglary.
If you have any information involving Beltran’s whereabouts, contact Grant County Sheriffs Office at (620) 356-3500.
